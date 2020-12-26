Homicide investigation underway after woman shot on 33rd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas, a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Columbus.
Homicide investigators say they were called to Piedmont Columbus Regional where a woman who had been shot on 33rd Ave. had died from her injuries.
Details on the shooting are limited at this time. Officers are still on the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of 33rd Ave.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.