Incident under investigation at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Incident under investigation at Peachtree Mall (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 6:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An incident is currently under investigation at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.

Just a day after Christmas, mall officials are reporting that an incident has occurred on their property and that police have one person in custody.

Multiple rumors floating around social media claim a shooting happened inside the mall, but Peachtree Mall officials say the incident in question was not a shooting.

No injuries were reported.

News Leader 9 has reached out to Columbus police for more details on this alleged incident.

This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.

