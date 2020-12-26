Incident under investigation at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An incident is currently under investigation at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.
Just a day after Christmas, mall officials are reporting that an incident has occurred on their property and that police have one person in custody.
Multiple rumors floating around social media claim a shooting happened inside the mall, but Peachtree Mall officials say the incident in question was not a shooting.
No injuries were reported.
News Leader 9 has reached out to Columbus police for more details on this alleged incident.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
