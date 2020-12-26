Sunny Skies for the Weekend!

Heading into the work week, we will start to see a bit of a warming trend as lows get back into the 30s and highs climb back to the 60s. We keep things dry through mid-week before our next rainmaker makes its way into the forecast for New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Eve we will see the rain coverage around 70%, but we will be dry for New Year’s Day. We kick off the 2021 with highs in the 50s and a whole lot of sunshine around.