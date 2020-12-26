Sunny Skies for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast this weekend with no rain to mention and calm, pleasant conditions. For Saturday, highs will top out in the upper-40s, and you will need to do your cold weather preps again tonight as lows dip down into the 20s again. Things look more or less the same for Sunday, but we will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-50s.
Heading into the work week, we will start to see a bit of a warming trend as lows get back into the 30s and highs climb back to the 60s. We keep things dry through mid-week before our next rainmaker makes its way into the forecast for New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Eve we will see the rain coverage around 70%, but we will be dry for New Year’s Day. We kick off the 2021 with highs in the 50s and a whole lot of sunshine around.
