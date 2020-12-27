Five shot during fight outside LaGrange club; husband and wife being charged

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A fight outside of a LaGrange club overnight has left five people recovering after being shot.
Just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to Commotions Club on New Franklin Rd. where multiple had been shot.
Police’s investigation learned that an altercation began inside the club before spilling over into the parking lot.
53-year-old Johnny Perkins was reportedly involved with an altercation with on-site security and was made to leave the club. As he was leaving, he pulled out a handgun and began firing at security guards. The security guards returned Perkins’ fire, striking him and his brother who had been involved in the outside altercation.
As this was taking place, Perkins’ wife, Kristi Perkins, came outside from the club and attacked the manager on duty by hitting her and attempting to bite her, according to police.
Kristi Perkins reportedly then retrieved her own firearm and began firing shots in the direction of the security guard and manager. The shots she fired entered the building, which was heavily occupied.
Rounds fired from Johnny Perkins’ gun struck the security guard as well as a patron and the club DJ.
The security guard was treated and released on scene, but the injured patron and DJ where transported to area hospitals by ambulance and life flight helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Johnny Perkins and his brother were also taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are also unknown at this time.
Kristi Perkins was detained on the scene and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police have also obtained warrants to charge Johnny Perkins with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706 883-2603.
