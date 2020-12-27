Game warden injured in chase after catching a night hunter in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A game warden is recovering from injuries he sustained during a crash while chasing a night hunter.
According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, the unidentified game warden was initiating a stop for hunting at night that turned into a chase.
During the chase, the warden had a vehicle accident in which he sustained injuries.
His condition is unknown at this time, but Sheriff Taylor says “We are praying he will be ok.”
It is also unclear at this time if the alleged night hunter was caught.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are currently conducting an investigation.
