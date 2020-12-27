LIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds campaign rally in Columbus

LIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds campaign rally in Columbus
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. She is quarantining; though, her campaign says she doesn't have any symptoms. (Source: loeffler.senate.gov)
By Alex Jones | December 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:21 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the final week of early voting before the U.S. Senate runoffs, Senator Kelly Loeffler is holding a campaign rally in Columbus.

The senator, who is facing off against Rev. Raphael Warnock, is encouraging Columbus voters to head to the polls and help keep the Senate in the hands of the Republicans.

Her rally is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Columbus.

Early voting runs through Dec. 31. Election Day is Jan. 5.

Watch the full event in the video below.

Sen. Loeffler campaigning in Columbus

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Loeffler at the Double Tree for a rally

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.