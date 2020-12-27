LIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler holds campaign rally in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into the final week of early voting before the U.S. Senate runoffs, Senator Kelly Loeffler is holding a campaign rally in Columbus.
The senator, who is facing off against Rev. Raphael Warnock, is encouraging Columbus voters to head to the polls and help keep the Senate in the hands of the Republicans.
Her rally is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Columbus.
Early voting runs through Dec. 31. Election Day is Jan. 5.
