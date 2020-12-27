A Pleasant End to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Sunday we will see a whole lot of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s to make for a great end to the weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley. We keep things pleasant and dry through midweek as highs get back into the 60s, but the next big change to the forecast comes Wednesday into Thursday. We are tracking a low pressure system with a cold front attached that will up our rain coverage to the 70% range by Thursday with a few storms possible in the mix. Rain lingers overnight on New Year’s Eve, but we dry out nicely for New Year’s Day for a partly cloudy day with highs in the 50s.