Portion of Whittlesey Rd. blocked off after motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A motorcycle crash on Whittlesey Rd. has a portion of the busy road closed.
Whittlesey Rd. is currently shut down between Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings located in Columbus Park Crossing.
It appears that the crash involved one motorcycle and multiple vehicles. It is unknown at this time if any injuries were sustained in the crash.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is no word when the road is set to reopen.
