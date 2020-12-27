Warming Up Into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more cold night ahead of us before we start to warm up into next week, so make sure you keep the cold weather preps in place for one more night. For the work week we keep things dry with highs in the 60s until mid-week when we see rain returning to the forecast. Our best shot at a shower or storm will come New Year’s Eve in the evening and overnight hours as a disturbance moves through the area. We could see a few strong storms, but the forecast is still a bit uncertain so stay with us as we fine-tune this forecast. By New Year’s Day we should dry things out nicely as our highs start to drop back down to the 50s for the first week of 2021.