Auburn police release surveillance photos of armed robbery suspect

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Surveillance photos of a man believed to have committed multiple armed robberies are now being released.
Auburn police responded to three robberies between 7:40 p.m. on Christmas and 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 26. The robberies took place in the 1900 block of East Glenn Ave., the 1700 block of Opelika Rd., and the 1400 block of Opelika Rd. They appeared to have been committed by the same person.
In all three robberies, the suspect entered the business with a handgun, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
He is described as being between 25 and 35 years old and is believed to have fled the scene in a white truck, according to police.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity or information on the armed robberies is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division.
