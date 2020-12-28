Boyfriend’s attorney claims Columbus woman’s 33rd Ave. murder was accidental

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details are emerging in a 20-year-old Columbus woman’s weekend death as her boyfriend charged with killing her made his first court appearance.
21-year-old Jamari Sider is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Chasity Walker. Sider’s attorney, Michael Eddings, says, however, that Walker’s death was an accident.
“My client is devastated..it was an accident; an accidental shooting. And he lost somebody that he loves dearly. And you know he’s been charged with murder, it wasn’t a murder. It was definitely a loss of life for sure, which he was responsible, but it was an accidental shooting” said Eddings.
Investigators reported in Recorder’s Court that the 911 call made after the shooting stated that Walker had been shot in a drive-by shooting. Sider affirmed this when police interviewed him on the scene.
Detectives then determined a drive-by shooting could not have occurred, however, because the bullet casing was too close to the house and there was no evidence of shell casings on or near the street.
Sider then admitted that he shot Walker, but claimed it was an accident when the gun went off in his pocket. Police determined this also could not have taken place because there was no bullet hole in his coat pocket.
He was then arrested and charged with murder.
Sider remains in the Muscogee County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.