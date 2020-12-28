Cavaliers seek first-ever state football crown

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - This was supposed to be a big season at Callaway, but then the Cavaliers had to deal with a series of setbacks that included losing their top player for four weeks. But they adjusted, rededicated themselves, and prevailed. A region title, a playoff run, and a chance at the program’s first ever state championship is the result.
“I’m really proud,” said head coach Pete Wiggins. “I’m proud of the senior leadership throughout the week, and just to watch those guys grow and lead our football team and remain steady and positive, that’s just a great feeling to see.”
Three seniors in particular have stepped up. Running back Charlie Dixon has rushed for over 1233 yards and 19 touchdowns despite missing four games. Quarterback Demetrius Coleman has thrown for 1164 yards and 14 scores, while rushing for 400 more yards and three TD’s. Wide receiver Jalin Shephard lhas 24 catches for 505 yards and 9 touchdowns while picking off six passes on the defensive side. But it’s more than the numbers from these three guys that makes this team click.
“To see the camaraderie on the field, in the locker room, in the school building between our teammates, it’s a family,” said Wiggins. “The adversities that we’ve overcame, the kids care for one another and I think that shows with the product we have on the field.”
Playing top-ranked Fitzgerald in the GHSA Class 2A finals won’t faze the Cavaliers. After all, they’ve knocked off No. 4 Lovett, No. 3 Fitzgerald, and No. 2 Rabun County in successive weeks. It’s just another day at the office. Sorta.
“We’re excited about the game and we know it’s going to be a great challenge,” said Wiggins, “but I think that we’ve prepared. We’re prepared in so many ways as far as the competition that we’ve faced throughout the season, the work ethic on the field, so hopefully those kinds of situations that we’ve been in will help us.”
“I just think we have to continue to do what we do and playing what we call Callaway Football,” he said.”That’s fast on defense and playing physical and being confident. Offensively, we have to establish the run game and play physical up front with our offensive line. We want to go out and have fun, we want to be loose, but we have to execute against a really great football team in Fitzgerald”
Callaway and Fitzgerald square off at Center Parc Stadium, the former Turner Field, at 12 pm ET on Tuesday in Atlanta.
