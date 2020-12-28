Christmas Day Phenix City homicide victim identified as 31-year-old man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man shot and killed in Phenix City on Christmas night has been identified.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced 31-year-old Vince Deloney from what appears to have been multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to the area of 13th St. on Christmas in reference to a shooting. Deloney was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 8:30 p.m.
There is no word at this time on if Phenix City police have any suspects.
Anyone with information on Deloney’s shooting death is asked to contact PCPD.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.