Columbus community assisting families impacted by Whisperwood Apartments fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five days have now passed since a fire that displaced 17 Columbus families occurred.
The Whisperwood Apartments fire happened in the early hours of the morning Dec. 23. Over 50 people have lost everything.
However, the community has wrapped its arms around those affected and are continuing to show a tremendous outpouring of love and support. Several community leaders and activists have created makeshift clothing banks around the city to collect items like food, clothing, and personal hygiene essentials.
“We’ll take as many prayers as we can get,” said Whisperwood resident Cierra Washington. “We’re still getting a lot of donations, so we don’t quite know the specifics of what we need yet. But we’ll take all the prayers we can get.”
The Urban League of Greater Columbus and the Red Cross have been assessing the needs of these families and have done all they can to provide for the families’ most immediate needs. The Black Voters Movement also made a monetary donation to the Urban League’s Emergency Relief and Disaster Recovery Fund, which will be given to the families later this week at Whisperwood Apartments’ townhall meeting.
“No one left homeless in our community. That’s our main goal and objective. No one left homeless. No one needing food and toys over the holiday, and just coming together to make sure those families and everybody have what they need,”, said Susan Cooper, CEO of the Columbus Urban League.
There has not been a confirmed cause of the fire so far. Anyone who wishes to make a donation is urged to contact the Whisperwood Apartments complex. Clothing items are no longer being accepted and monetary donations are preferred at this time.
