Eufaula man arrested for shooting that left one person injured (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | December 28, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 9:08 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man has been arrested in a shooting at a business that left one person injured.

Thomas Hill, 35, is charged with first-degree assault.

The shooting happened Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. at a business on East Barbour Street. The victim was treated at Medical Center Barbour for a gunshot wound to the lower body.

According to Eufaula police, officers located Hill after they were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle. He was later taken into custody from a traffic stop and short foot chase.

Hill is being held in the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

