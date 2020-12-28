Eufaula man arrested for shooting that left one person injured

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man has been arrested in a shooting at a business that left one person injured.
Thomas Hill, 35, is charged with first-degree assault.
The shooting happened Saturday at around 10:30 a.m. at a business on East Barbour Street. The victim was treated at Medical Center Barbour for a gunshot wound to the lower body.
According to Eufaula police, officers located Hill after they were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle. He was later taken into custody from a traffic stop and short foot chase.
Hill is being held in the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.