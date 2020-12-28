Milder and Eventually Stormier Weather to Close Out 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dose of bone-chilling cold to kick-off Monday morning, but if you’re still frozen over from Christmas, you’ll be pleased to hear some milder weather is back in the forecast as we finally wrap up 2020. Temperatures will run mild afternoons this week in the 60s, and mornings will run in the 40s and 50s AKA no need to make cold weather preps again each night! Lots of sunshine around today, but clouds will increase in coverage throughout the week as we transition to a more unsettled pattern later this week.
Some isolated showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system approaching for New Year’s Eve, so looks like 2020 will go out with a bang. The best rain coverage looks to be reserved for Thursday night into Friday morning with a few strong to severe storms possible. Still some uncertainty surrounding how the severe threat will pan out, but make sure you’re paying close attention to the forecast over the next few days as we fine-tune things. Rain and storms will stick around for the morning hours on New Year’s Day before gradually clearing out during the afternoon. Temperatures will even be near 70 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with some lingering clouds and still a little mild into Saturday. but by the latter half of the weekend, highs will drop back down into the 50s with lows seasonably in the 30s again headed into early next week.
