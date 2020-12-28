Milder and Eventually Stormier Weather to Close Out 2020

Some isolated showers are possible on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system approaching for New Year’s Eve, so looks like 2020 will go out with a bang. The best rain coverage looks to be reserved for Thursday night into Friday morning with a few strong to severe storms possible. Still some uncertainty surrounding how the severe threat will pan out, but make sure you’re paying close attention to the forecast over the next few days as we fine-tune things. Rain and storms will stick around for the morning hours on New Year’s Day before gradually clearing out during the afternoon. Temperatures will even be near 70 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with some lingering clouds and still a little mild into Saturday. but by the latter half of the weekend, highs will drop back down into the 50s with lows seasonably in the 30s again headed into early next week.