One arrested, one wanted in weekend shooting at Phenix City apartment complex
Ronald Cobb (left) and Anarias Jones (right) facing attempted murder charge (Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Alex Jones | December 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 4:31 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting at a Phenix City apartment complex over the weekend has left one man recovering from his injuries, one man behind bars and another man on the run.

Officers were dispatched to Edmond Estates Apartments at approximately 6:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, they located a 36-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the man had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot with two other men, later identified as 21-year-old Ronald Cobb and 26-year-old Anarias Jones, and was shot.

Jones was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but Cobb fled the scene before police arrived. Warrants charging him with attempted murder have been obtained by police.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the whereabouts of Cobb are asked to contact Phenix City police at 334-298-0611.

