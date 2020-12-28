One arrested, one wanted in weekend shooting at Phenix City apartment complex

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A shooting at a Phenix City apartment complex over the weekend has left one man recovering from his injuries, one man behind bars and another man on the run.
Once on scene, they located a 36-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined that the man had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot with two other men, later identified as 21-year-old Ronald Cobb and 26-year-old Anarias Jones, and was shot.
Jones was arrested and charged with attempted murder, but Cobb fled the scene before police arrived. Warrants charging him with attempted murder have been obtained by police.
Anyone with information on this shooting or the whereabouts of Cobb are asked to contact Phenix City police at 334-298-0611.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.