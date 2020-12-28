Quiet Early Week; Watching New Year’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nothing better than starting our week with lots of sunshine and mild to warm temperatures returning to the Valley. Lots of middle 60s for the next couple of days will be common, however some changes are on the way just in time to say goodbye top 2020 and hello to 2021. Wednesday clouds will roll in with an isolated shower or two, before a stronger area of low pressure moves nearby Thursday into Friday. At the current moment our confidence is highest on the heavy rain potential, but there is lower confidence in how much severe weather will be featured with this system. It certainly bares watching, especially to intimidate our south and west where the highest potential seems to remain. All in all, there is some indication that conditions could be favorable for T-storms that could produce damaging winds and a couple tornadoes. Plan New Year’s accordingly, as it will at least be a very wet holiday for sure! We will of course keep you in the loop the next couple of days as more details emerge!