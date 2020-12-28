Some doctors suggesting COVID-19 testing after the Christmas holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New daily cases of COVID-19 continue to increase and after people gathered with families for the holidays, health experts say it might be a good idea to get tested in the coming days.
Several places in East Alabama offer rapid testing, such as Stopwatch Urgent Care with locations in both Russell and Lee counties. Dr. Kyle Adams, the chief medical officer at Stopwatch Urgent Care, shared advice regarding testing.
“If they think there’s been an exposure to someone who has had COVID, typically about 4 to 5 after exposure is when the test is going to be most accurate,” said Adams. “If you come in prior to that, there is a chance we can get a false negative, meaning the test can show negative even if you have picked up the virus.”
Adams says appointments for testing at Stopwatch Urgent Care can be made online. He says testing is free with most insurance and for those who are uninsured.
