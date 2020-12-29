Callaway wins GHSA 2A state football title

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Charlie Dixon rushed for 227 yards and a touchdown, while Demetrius Coleman accounted for two scores as the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers upset the No. 1 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes 22-17 to win the GHSA Class 2A state football championship on Tuesday afternoon at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
It was Jalin Shephard who got the Cavaliers on the board in the first quarter. Shephard booted a 52-yard punt that was downed on the 1-yard line, and on the first play from scrimmage after the kick, he tackled Rashad Davis in the end zone for a safety.
Coleman found Carlos Billingslea on a 29-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, and scored on a 4-yard keeper on the final play of the opening half to give the Cavaliers a 15-3 lead at the break.
Dixon broke a big run in the second half, a 69-yard TD sprint that give the Cavaliers a 22-10 lead and seemingly put the game away with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Fitzgerald would not go quietly. Davis and Chance Gamble connected on 60-yard TD pass with 1:38 remaining to keep the Purple Hurricanes in the game at 22-17.
Fitzgerald got the ball back after holding the Cavaliers to a 3-and-out and driving it into Callaway territory, but Shephard sealed the deal with an interception on the 5-yard line as time expired.
Dixon was named game MVP for his performance.
The state title is the first in Cavaliers football program history.
