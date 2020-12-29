Columbus Fire Department confirms COVID-19 outbreak at fire station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An anonymous report claimed one fire department had all of its firefighters test positive for COVID-19. According to Deputy Fire Chief Ricky Shores, this is true information.
“We have had a fire station that has had an outbreak and we are taking steps at this time to alleviate that issue,” Shores said.
He says those who tested positive are now in quarantine.
“That represents about five or six percent of our total field force,” Shores said.
Shores could not confirm which station or particular squad tested positive, but says it should not affect the Columbus Fire Department’s ability to respond to calls.
The main focus is to try and isolate where the firefighters contracted the virus. Shores says that may be a challenge.
“The reality is, we are not exactly sure if they are getting this virus at the fire station or out in the public and it is coming to the fire station,” Shores said. “It is going to be an ongoing challenge for our department.”
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, he is aware of the outbreak. He says new ultraviolet sanitization equipment is on the way to help EMS and fire personal decontaminate between calls.
“We were able to recoup some of the cost that we invested into making sure we could keep our facilities and vehicles sanitized, so it does not put our personal or public at any additional risk,” Henderson said.
The firefighters who tested positive for the virus will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days from the date of the positive test or becoming symptomatic, according to the Department of Public Health. After those 10 days, they can then return to work.
Shores says with firefighters and EMS now having the ability to receive either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, it is not mandatory or a requirement.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.