Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Bradley Park Dr.
By Jessie Gibson | December 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 10:10 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

66-year-old Teresa Davis was last seen in the area of Bradley Park Drive on Dec. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, brown shoes and black hat, carrying a brown purse, an orange bag and a blue bag full of clothes. 

Teresa Davis was last seen on Bradley Park Dr. Dec. 27 carrying multiple bags. (pictured above) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

