Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen near Bradley Park Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
66-year-old Teresa Davis was last seen in the area of Bradley Park Drive on Dec. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, brown shoes and black hat, carrying a brown purse, an orange bag and a blue bag full of clothes.
If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
