Motorcycle crash leaves Columbus man in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A motorcycle crash over the weekend in Columbus left a man in critical condition.
19-year-old Clayton Sykes is fighting for his life, according to his mom, Brandi Sykes. She says he t-boned into another vehicle Sunday evening on Whittlesey Road.
Brandi Sykes says the force from the impact was so great, it knocked his helmet and his boots off. Clayton was sent flying almost 50 feet.
“Clayton is not doing well,” she said. “I’m not a hateful person. I don’t want harm to come to you. I just want you to feel half of the pain that I feel.”
Brandi Sykes says she does not have much information on what happened and is begging anyone who was there and knows what happened to message her on Facebook or contact the Columbus Police Department.
Police say the driver involved in the accident stayed at the scene and waited on police to arrive. Police say hat driver is not facing any charges. This accident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
