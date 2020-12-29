Several sites located in Columbus to dispose Christmas trees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the Christmas holiday is over, many people are looking to dispose their live Christmas tree.
Keep Columbus Beautiful has five locations where trees can be dropped off through January 2. The trees will be reinvested back into the environment.
The Christmas trees will be used for fish habitats in local lakes and the river, according to Keep Columbus Beautiful Director Charnae Ware.
“We are really big on protecting our watershed and the lives that live in it, and that starts with the fish habitat,” said Ware. “As they grow bigger, we want to make sure they have environments such as the Christmas trees that make really good reefs and protection. This is a really great way to not only help the environment, but also help the fish habitat.”
The five locations are Cooper Creek Park, Shirley Winston Park, Dinglewood Park, Britt David Park, and Oxbow Meadows’ main gate. All decorations and lights should be removed before dropping off trees.
