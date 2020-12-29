Stormy Weather in Store by the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time since Christmas morning, no freezing temperatures to contend as we wake up Tuesday morning! Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s again this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. We stay dry, but expect more clouds around for Wednesday as a wedge of cooler air sliding our way to the east of the Appalachians brings a bit of a gloomy day. Just some stray showers at best tomorrow, with just a touch cooler during the afternoon in the low 60s.
The warmer weather ramps up again though on Thursday and Friday with humidity on the rise and temperatures surging into the 70s as a more active weather pattern takes over. A strong low pressure system approaching from our west will bring off-and-on rain and a few storms for Thursday with any potential severe weather threat reserved for Friday morning and possibly into the afternoon. For now, we’re forecasting a widespread 1-2″ of rain through Friday evening. Though the ingredients for severe weather look favorable to the south and west of us, we still aren’t sold on that panning out here. Nevertheless, Friday will be an Alert Center Action Day as we monitor the risk for a few strong storms that could produce damaging winds or isolated tornadoes. Just keep an eye on the forecast as we tweak it in the coming days.
Some lingering clouds are possible on Saturday before we transition back to a sunnier and more seasonable weather pattern by Sunday into next week with highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s again.
