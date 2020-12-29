Two men injured in Dec. 26 shooting at Del Ranch Bar and Grill in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
On Saturday, Dec. 26, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:50 a.m. CDT reporting a shooting at Del Ranch Bar and Grill on Lee Rd. 430 in the Smiths Station area.
According to Sheriff Jay Jones, police discovered two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the chest. He is in serious condition, but is stable. The other victim was shot in the upper shoulder and the injury was determined to be non-life threatening.
Both men were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
According to Sheriff Jones, the shooting appeared to stem from an altercation that took place inside the establishment. A suspect has not yet been confirmed.
Sheriff Jones also said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent crimes from happening at this establishment because there have been other events that have happened in the past.
He says there will be some enforcement action taking place.
