Two suspects wanted in Opelika for theft and bank card fraud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Opelika for theft and bank card fraud.
On Dec. 18, two suspects were seen on camera using the victim’s debit card at Walmart on Pepperrell Parkway.
The first suspect is described as a female with long, dark hair. She was seen wearing white mask, pink jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers. The second suspect is a male and was seen wearing a light-colored hat with a flag on it, glasses, a black mask, black windbreaker with edging, and gray pants.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
