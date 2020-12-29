US Republican Senator visits Columbus for early voting event; campaigns for Republican Senators

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) visited Columbus Tuesday morning for an early vote event.
Senator Ernst attended the event to support Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Commissioner Bubba McDonald.
“This election will determine the direction of our nation,” said Senator Ernst. “And I truly believe that we live in the greatest nation on the planet. Which is why I am supporting Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. We have opportunities that exist in this nation because of the way our nation was built and developed. If Chuck Schumer is able to gain these seats he does want to reverse course here in the United States and we can’t allow that to happen.”
Senator Joni Ernst is a combat veteran and is the first woman to represent Iowa in federal office.
She also has background in the Columbus and Fort Benning military community. She and her husband served in the United States Army. They were both stationed at Fort Benning.
In November, she won re-election to her second term in the U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.