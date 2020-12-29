Watching New Year’s Storm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday our weather remains relatively quiet with a rather overcast day due to a favorable flow from the east to keep clouds lingering and temps at bay. Low to mid 60s will still be expected with an isolated passing shower. The attention turns to New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, with some ingredients coming together for severe weather. Confidence remains low in how severe these storms can get, but any threat will likely arrive on Friday, with damaging winds and a couple tornadoes. Nonetheless, heavy rain is almost a given, so plan your holiday accordingly, and have your severe weather kits ready. Due to this severe weather threat we have issued an Alert Center Action Day for Friday in order to prepare you for the potential for rough weather, stay with Storm Team 9 as we update the forecast and iron out the specific impacts, timing, and location at risk. Download our free WTVM Weather App while you are at it!