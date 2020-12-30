ADPH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard.
ADPH says the dashboard will provide details on the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and how many have been dispensed. The hope is that it will make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard can be accessed on the newly created COVID-19 Dashboard Hub. ADPH says the hub will provide easy access to the vaccine distribution, data, and surveillance, school and risk indicator dashboards through tabs at the top.
Alabama is in its third week of vaccine distribution. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed to sites across the state.
ADPH says the state remains in the Phase 1A of distribution. You can view the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan, which defines populations and the order in which they will receive the vaccine in four phases by clicking here.
More than 300,000 Alabamians fall into the Phase 1a population, according to ADPH.
“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible, and only with everyone wearing masks.”
ADPH says it has no specific timetable when the public will be vaccinated.
