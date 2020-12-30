Columbus Police Department holds promotions ceremony for officers

“This is an opportunity for this group to be more diverse and more in tune with what our community wants and what’s best for our police officers and our employees,” said Deputy Chief Lance Deaton. “I’m looking forward to being apart of that and watching this grow and move forward. Anytime you leave one place and go to another place, the hope is that you can make it a little bit better than it was when you got there and that should always be our goal. I think that’s our goal moving forward today.”