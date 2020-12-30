LaGrange man charged with molesting a child since July

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars this afternoon after being arrested for reportedly molesting a child for five months.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 51-year-old Toby Brian Hewitt on Dec. 29.
Their investigation found that Hewitt had been molesting a minor since July 2020.
Hewitt faces two counts of child molestation and one count of obstruction of an officer, which is a felony, after he shoved one of the investigators while being arrested.
He is being held in the Troup County Jail.
