LaGrange man charged with molesting a child since July

LaGrange man charged with molesting a child since July
51-year-old Toby Hewett, charged with child molestation and obstruction of an officer (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | December 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 4:12 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars this afternoon after being arrested for reportedly molesting a child for five months.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 51-year-old Toby Brian Hewitt on Dec. 29.

Their investigation found that Hewitt had been molesting a minor since July 2020.

Hewitt faces two counts of child molestation and one count of obstruction of an officer, which is a felony, after he shoved one of the investigators while being arrested.

He is being held in the Troup County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.