Litigation continues in suit filed against Muscogee Co. Board of Elections by voter outreach group

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A case continued in United States District Court in Albany Wednesday that stems from address legal challenges brought about by a group called Majority Forward.
The voter outreach group is petitioning the court to put a halt to two challenges going on in Muscogee and Ben Hill counties.
An initial challenge by Alton Russell, chairman of the local GOP, found that 4,033 voters had different addresses, according to the National Change of Address (NCOA) Registry.
Majority Forward argued against that challenge, saying that both counties’ election boards should not be purging “supposed out of state voters”, based on that registry.
Muscogee County Elections Supervisor Nancy Boren says that despite both legal challenges, they haven’t purged anyone at this point.
“No one has been removed from a voter list, no one has been purged, no one has been taken off the list,” Boren said. “They simply come in, cast a provisional ballot, and able to move through the process.”
A temporary restraining order was put in place by Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner Monday to prevent the two counties from further challenging residencies of the voters in question, in essence, allowing them to vote in the January 5 Senate runoffs.
The same day, both Muscogee and Ben Hill counties asked Gardner, who is also Stacey Abrams’ sister, to recuse herself from the case. A motion she denied Wednesday.
“We finally got a fair and full hearing today and we are very pleased that Judge Gardner got to hear from Nancy Boren about the process that is used in Muscogee County,” said Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay.
Some discussion held in the courtroom indicated a new order from Gardner could help bring a resolution to the conflict.
“The judge indicated she was going to issue an order tonight to give Nancy and her board some direction,” Attorney Jim Clark said.
Russell, the person responsible for challenging the Muscogee County Election Board, says he is dismayed that the judge does not consider the NCOA list as enough evidence to make a determination.
“It is really sad that we are having a judge in Albany tell the people of Georgia that you do not have to live anywhere except wherever you want to and you can still vote in Georgia,” Russell said.
Attorneys representing Majority Forward declined to speak on the matter.
