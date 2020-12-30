Red Cross partners with the River Center in Columbus for blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations.
Wednesday, the River Center partnered with the agency to host a blood drive to help meet the need.
“To be able to help someone else who is in critical need for me to give something that I have to help another person to extend their live or save their life is really quite a moving thing to be able to do,” said Norman Easterbrook, director and CEO of the River Center.
Donors received a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt and were registered to receive a Char-Broil gas grill.
