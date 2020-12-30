Red Cross partners with the River Center in Columbus for blood drive

Red Cross partners with the River Center in Columbus for blood drive
By Olivia Gunn | December 30, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 12:37 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations.

Wednesday, the River Center partnered with the agency to host a blood drive to help meet the need.

“To be able to help someone else who is in critical need for me to give something that I have to help another person to extend their live or save their life is really quite a moving thing to be able to do,” said Norman Easterbrook, director and CEO of the River Center.

Donors received a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt and were registered to receive a Char-Broil gas grill.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.