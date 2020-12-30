‘Souls to the Polls’ event encourages early voting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local faith leaders came together Wednesday in efforts to get residents to vote early.
The drive-thru event called Souls to the Polls, took place at the Shirley B. Winston Park. There were voter registration opportunities for those who attended.
“The new GA Project is a non-partisan, non-profit organization,” said Bentley Hudgins with the New GA Project. “So, the new GA Project builds power for the people that we care about through voter registration, through voter mobilization, and civic engagement. Check your voter registration and make sure you know where you’re voting and make sure you know that early voting is still open today. So, if you’re hearing this and you know early voting is still open, go ahead and go to the polls.”
The event also features live music, area Greek fraternities, and a Mardi Gras festival.
