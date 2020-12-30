‘Souls to the Polls’ event encourages early voting in Columbus

“The new GA Project is a non-partisan, non-profit organization,” said Bentley Hudgins with the New GA Project. “So, the new GA Project builds power for the people that we care about through voter registration, through voter mobilization, and civic engagement. Check your voter registration and make sure you know where you’re voting and make sure you know that early voting is still open today. So, if you’re hearing this and you know early voting is still open, go ahead and go to the polls.”