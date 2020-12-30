Stormy Weather Headed into the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking gloomy outside as we start off Wednesday, but the blanket of cloud cover overnight prevented us from getting too chilly, at least! Expect mostly cloudy skies today with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon bumping temperatures up into the mid 60s. Apart from a stray shower over the next 24 hours, most of us will stay dry until scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Despite unsettled weather around as we transition into 2021, temperatures will run much warmer than average, even surging into the low 70s in some spots for tomorrow and Friday.