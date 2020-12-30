Stormy Weather Headed into the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking gloomy outside as we start off Wednesday, but the blanket of cloud cover overnight prevented us from getting too chilly, at least! Expect mostly cloudy skies today with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon bumping temperatures up into the mid 60s. Apart from a stray shower over the next 24 hours, most of us will stay dry until scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Despite unsettled weather around as we transition into 2021, temperatures will run much warmer than average, even surging into the low 70s in some spots for tomorrow and Friday.
The best rain coverage looks to hold off until Friday when a low pressure system swings a cold front toward the Southeast, ushering widespread rain and the potential for a few strong storms on New Year’s Day. The better ingredients for severe weather should stay south west of us on Thursday, and even Friday the risk still looks fairly low (Level 1/5). Nevertheless, have your WTVM Weather app and NOAA weather radio set to receive alerts in case any isolated storms produce damaging wind gusts or a weak tornado Friday morning or afternoon. Though there’s still some uncertainty on whether the severe threat will end up panning out, we still expect an additional 1-2″ of rain through the start of the weekend.
Clouds and potentially even some showers could stick around for Saturday before we dry out and cool down again for Sunday into next week. If you’re in Georgia and waiting until Election Day to vote, the weather looks sunny and seasonable in the 50s and 30s!
