Strong Storms For The New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight into Thursday morning will remain overcast with a chance of a shower or two, temps will rise to near 70 Thursday afternoon with more widespread showers and storms not moving in until late evening. The threat for severe weather goes up Thursday night into Friday with the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. While exact timing needs to be ironed out, it is never too early to have your severe weather plans in place. All in all, the event is not looking like a high end scenario, however, even a Level 1 or 2 risk can bring dangerous storms into the area. Have a way to get watches and warning Thursday Night and into Friday. Download our free WTVM weather app, and follow us on social media and on air for updates!