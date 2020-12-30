YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 9 News Leader 9 stories of 2020

Here’s hoping 2021 doesn’t turn into 2020 won.

YEAR IN REVIEW: Recapping the top 9 stories on News Leader 9 (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 30, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 5:33 PM

(WTVM) - We’ve got just a little over a day left of 2020 and it’s been a roller coaster of highs and lows (mostly lows) for most of us.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed time down for most of us, so much so that some stuff that happened this year feels like it was ages ago.

To help us remember all the good things that happened this year, we’re taking a look back at the Top 9 on News Leader 9 as chosen by viewers based on how much you interacted with our stories on social media.

We all know that 2020 has been a rough year, so we’re focusing on the positive. We’ve skipped over anything negative related to the pandemic or the election.

Without further ado, here are the 2020 Top 9 on News Leader 9.

#9 - Barbara Gauthier’s sister recovers from COVID-19

GOOD NEWS! Deborah who is also a healthcare worker, has been released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and is now at Regional Rehab in Phenix City.

WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier’s sister is healthcare worker battling COVID-19 on the front lines. And like millions of people across the globe, Deborah contracted the virus. Deborah spent weeks hospitalized and on a ventilator. Thankfully, Deborah recovered from the deadly virus!

#8 - Ex-felon in Columbus votes for the first time

Terrence Flowers said he waited a decade for this moment and he will never forget it.

Terrence Flowers is one man who was thrilled to be casting his ballot this November for the first time ever. Flowers says that most felons do get their right to vote back after serving their time in prison. He said that this was a moment ten years in the making for him and is a moment he will never forget.

#7 - 88-year-old recovers from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center

GREAT NEWS: One of the first patients admitted with COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier has been discharged from the medical nursing unit.

88-year-old Myrtis Chappell was one of the first patients admitted to East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier with COVID-19. When she arrived, she also tested positive for Flu A and Flu B. In mid-April, Myrtis was discharged from the medical nursing unit amid a hallway of cheers from staff. From there, she began a 20-day physical therapy regimen to regain some strength.

#6 - Columbus receives prestigious scholarship to Morehouse College

CONGRATULATIONS! Josiah Robinson, a graduate of Northside High School, is one of 40 recipients of scholarships from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.

Josiah Robinson graduated from Northside High School this May and is one of just 40 recipients nation-wide of the Jimmy Rane Scholarship, a prestigious scholarship from a foundation started by the Alabama entrepreneur. Robinson planned to use the scholarship to attend Morehouse College and study biology. After graduating from Morehouse, Robinson wants to go to medical school and ultimately be an anesthesiologist at Atlanta Children’s Hospital.

#5 - WTVM Virtual Graduation Ceremonies

Auburn High School Virtual Graduation

2020 VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS: Congratulations to the 2020 Class of Auburn High School! >>> wtvm.com/graduate

For many high school graduates across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic took away their ability to participate in a high school graduation ceremony. We wanted to make sure that all these graduates were still able to be recognized in a special way. While not quite allowing them to walk across the stage to get their diploma, we produced virtual graduation ceremonies to honor these graduates.

#4 - Columbus Civic Center becomes drive-in theatre for a night

GRAB YOUR POPCORN: The parking lot at the Columbus Civic Center is transforming into a drive-in theater on Friday, July 31.

We all looked for a break from the pandemic, if only for a short time. For one night in July, the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center transformed into a socially distant drive-in movie theater to help folks get out of their house for a minute. Families across Columbus drove down to the Civic Center to watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.’

#3 - Phenix City boy rescues Eufaula from drowning in Panama City Beach

GREAT NEWS! 4-year-old Kailon nearly drowned last week, but he's well on his way to recovery today!

4-year-old Kailon was vacationing in Panama City Beach in June with his family when he fell into a pool and nearly drowned. That’s when 10-year-old Connor came to Kailon’s rescue and saved him. Kailon spent nearly a week in the hospital, some of which was on a ventilator, before being released and starting a physical therapy program to regain use of fine motor skills.

#2 - Tyler Perry recognizes Columbus singer after hearing her in the audience of his play

WTVM/Fox 54 surprised Jamysa Lytes Hutchins with the shocking news while she was working.

Jamysa “Hummingbird” Hutchins was minding her own business singing along to one of the songs at a Tyler Perry stage play in Columbus. Somehow, the media mogul heard her voice and singled her out. He recognized her that night, but little did she know that a representative from RCA Records was also in the audience and wanted to change her life. WXTX Fox 54 anchor Roslyn Giles got to surprise Hutchins while she was waiting tables at Olive Garden to let her know that RCA Records wanted to pick her up.

#1 - 4-year-old Lee County girl missing for days found safe in the woods

GOOD NEWS: Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed Friday afternoon that Evelyn Vadie Sides has been located and is safe.

The top story of 2020 is one of the triumph of a young Lee County girl. 4-year-old Vadie Sides and her dog went missing in March. Crews from more than a dozen jurisdictions searched acres and acres for little Vadie and found her 48 hours later. Both Vadie and the dog were safe and sound, and were returned to her mother’s arms.

We did it, y’all. We made it to the end of 2020. Let’s hope that 2021 has just as many and more uplifting stories to bring us.

