YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 9 News Leader 9 stories of 2020

Jamysa “Hummingbird” Hutchins was minding her own business singing along to one of the songs at a Tyler Perry stage play in Columbus. Somehow, the media mogul heard her voice and singled her out. He recognized her that night, but little did she know that a representative from RCA Records was also in the audience and wanted to change her life. WXTX Fox 54 anchor Roslyn Giles got to surprise Hutchins while she was waiting tables at Olive Garden to let her know that RCA Records wanted to pick her up.