March On organization brings bus tour to Columbus to encourage voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The March On organization is calling on youth and new voters of color with its bus tours to get more people to vote.
At the event held Wednesday at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center in Columbus, food vendors and tour buses came out to gather people’s attention.
The voting lines were short by the recreation center, which made it easier for those who wanted to get food afterward. Georgia representatives also made an appearance.
“It’s good to see people from all over coming to help,” said State Representative Carolyn Hughley. “Most of the organizations are non-partisan. At the end of the day, they want everyone to participate in our democracy, because that’s what it’s going to take to for all of us to have to kind of future that all of us dream about.”
March On has similar efforts like the Vote With Us Georgia organization, which ran a bus tour through the south, encouraging voters to turn out for the presidential election.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.