MCSD adjusts January return plan to virtual learning for two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District students will return under the virtual instruction model Jan. 6-15, 2021, based on the latest data from public health officials. Students will then tentatively return to the choice model Jan. 19, 2021.
Each student will access instruction online, beginning January 6, 2021, according to the regular school schedules.
Parents, students and legal guardians can pick up free meals each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school location of choice. Students are not required to be present during pickup, however, parents will need to provide each student’s name, assigned school and PersonID number if known.
Muscogee County School District asks that all parents and legal guardians continue to store student-learning devices in a safe space and to ensure each device remains fully charged.
Updates to Muscogee County School District’s COVID-19 plan are available on their site.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.