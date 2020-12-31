NEW DETAILS: Investigators release photo of vehicle suspects used to flee Foxy Lady Lounge murder scene

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Investigators have identified and connected a vehicle to the Oct. 25 Foxy Lady Lounge murder.
Officers were called to the parking lot separating Carousel Lounge & Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. at 2:39 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Banks was transported by ambulance to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 AM.
According to police, investigation has determined that the suspects arrived and fled from the scene in a 4-door tan or gold colored vehicle.
Anyone with information on this vehicle or the murder of Jaquill Banks should contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
