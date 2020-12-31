NEW DETAILS: Investigators release photo of vehicle suspects used to flee Foxy Lady Lounge murder scene

Investigators release photo of getaway car in Foxy Lady Lounge murder (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | December 31, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 8:16 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Investigators have identified and connected a vehicle to the Oct. 25 Foxy Lady Lounge murder.

Officers were called to the parking lot separating Carousel Lounge & Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. at 2:39 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Police then found 29-year-old Jaquill Ledon Banks of Phenix City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot.

Banks was transported by ambulance to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 AM.

According to police, investigation has determined that the suspects arrived and fled from the scene in a 4-door tan or gold colored vehicle.

Investigators release photo of getaway car in Foxy Lady Lounge murder (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the murder of Jaquill Banks should contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

