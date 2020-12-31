New year, new appetite: Restaurants open on New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s almost time to ring in the new year! All that ringing really works up an appetite. As we know most restaurants will be closed to observe the new year, however, several are open to serve you on this holiday!
Below is a list of restaurants that’ll be open for brunch and dinner on January 1!
BREAKFAST/BRUNCH:
- First Watch - 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Houlihan’s Marriott - 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- IHOP (Airport Thruway) - 6:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- IHOP (North Lake Parkway) - 6:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- IHOP (Phenix City) - 6:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Waffle House - Open 24 hours
LUNCH/DINNER:
- B. Merrell’s - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- The Black Cow - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Chef Lee’s (takeout) - 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Chili’s - 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- O’Charley’s - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Juicy Seafood - 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Picasso’s Pizzeria - 11 a.m. - 2:30 a.m.
- Red Robin - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Wasabi Sushi and Thai - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
