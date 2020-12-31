Sen. David Perdue in quarantine after close contact with positive case

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator David Perdue and his wife are both in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Perdue’s campaign, Sen. Perdue and his wife both tested negative Thursday, Dec. 31. However, they will be following their doctor’s recommendations and the CDC’s guidelines and quarantine.
Both Senator Perdue and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines, according to the Perdue campaign.
