Strong to Severe Storms On New Year’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An unsettled New Year’s Eve will continue with showers and storms will continue into the pre-dawn hours of New Year’s Day. Our severe threat increases towards 5AM ET and lasts through about 2PM ET Friday, with an area wide possibility of T-storms that will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60MPH, and a tornado or two. Confidence still remains relatively low in how severe storms will get, due to the fact that exact conditions have to come together at the right time. If we can get enough T-Storm energy to build up Friday morning, we will certainly be under the threat more so. While the threat is not the highest we have seen, it is marginal enough to be in alert. So don’t let your guard down, better to be prepared than to be surprised. A easy thing to do is to have a way to get warnings, whether that’s through the free WTVM weather app or your weather radio. Happy New Year 2021! Stay safe!