Suspect arrested on outstanding capital murder warrants for Nov. 6 shooting

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - The United States Marshals Service with the help of the Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect on outstanding capital murder warrants.
On November 6, Edward Love was shot and killed in front of the 700 block of King Dr. in Phenix City while he sat in his vehicle.
Two suspects were arrested for the murder, Samuel Alexander and Juanita Alexander. The suspect that shot Love was not apprehended at the time and his whereabouts were unknown.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 27-year-old Montracious Devon Harris also known as Muck Hussein, was arrested for outstanding capital murder warrants. The United States Marshals Service apprehended Harris at the Baymont Hotel by Wyndham located on Whitesville Road in Columbus.
Harris was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail, awaiting extradition to Phenix City.
