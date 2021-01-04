COVID-19 vaccine administered to healthcare workers and first responders in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Public Health is continuing its efforts in Harris County by administering more COVID-19 vaccines to the first group of Georgians.
A vaccination clinic was held at the Harris County EMS station where roughly 30 healthcare workers and first responders received a dose of the vaccine.
Harris County EMS director, Bucky Searcy, said he’s seen an increase in EMS calls in regard to COVID-19, but with the vaccine, he’s optimistic this will help him and other first responders stay safe while on the job.
“It is a game changer, no doubt,” said Searcy. “We do not have the luxury of being able to shut stuff down. All our stuff has to run 24/7 and unfortunately, with an increase in COVID comes an increase in transports, which makes it more important to have all your personnel healthy and all your equipment ready to go.”
Law enforcement and adults over the age of 65 have also been added to the Phase 1A group of Georgians who are eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine. Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Health District said they will not start administering those doses until next week due to limited availability.
