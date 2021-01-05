Business Break
Suspects indicted in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
By WBRC Staff
Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Indictments have been handed down against the two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December indicted Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney Bill.? With all of the signatures and support, there could be a high possibility the bill will be passed.(WTVM)

She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

If convicted, Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty.

