New healthcare facility opens in Talbotton

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Talbotton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new healthcare facility.
The new facility will serve not only as a doctor’s office, but will also include a dental office and a pharmacy. It’s currently the only healthcare facility in town.
The new facility is especially important during a time where healthcare is needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With around 6,000 residents in the community, they can now receive treatment without having to drive miles away.
“It’s better for someone to walk right here to the clinic and get care and not have to find someone to give them care or find someone to take them to Columbus or other surrounding areas,” said Dr. Kimberly Gullatt, chief medical officer.
A special thanks was given to Congressman Sanford Bishop for his role in bringing the facility to Talbotton.
