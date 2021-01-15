Beautiful 3-Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather as we head into the 3-day MLK Jr. weekend looks fantastic, even though temperatures will be running much colder than average across the area. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s for Saturday through Monday with lows in the 20s and 30s. The coldest morning will be Sunday with many places well in the 20s. No need to worry about the umbrella over the weekend or into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as the forecast remains dry. We’ll start a warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low and eventually the middle 60s. The next chance of rain moves in to t he forecast by Thursday into Friday of next week, perhaps with the best chances overnight. Rain chances look fairly low heading into next week, but we’ll keep an eye on things for you.