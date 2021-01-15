Body found behind church in Seale, Ala. ID’d; death investigation underway

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Russell County after a body was found behind a church in Seale Thursday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Christopher Roper of Phenix City.
Roper was found behind the Uchee Pines Seventh-Day Adventist Church, a site that is currently under construction. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said the cause of death was a single gunshot wound and that the deceased could have known his killer.
Taylor said it was construction workers who were the first to find the body of the victim just shortly after noon. There are no cameras at the church, but authorities are checking surrounding areas for any surveillance video.
It does not appear that there was too much of a struggle to me,” Taylor said. “I do think he knew whoever our offender is, based on his hand positions and his hand in his pocket, and things like that.”
This case is an open homicide investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
